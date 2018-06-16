High valuation not a big worry for Page Industries; stock gains

Shares of Page Industries, which have gained almost eight per cent in the past four days after the company announced extension of its licence agreement with Jockey International till 2040, scaled to an all-time high on Friday before closing at Rs 26,562. The stock is currently trading at very rich valuations of over 60 times its FY19 expected earnings.

Yet, many analysts do not see the high valuation limiting further upside in the stock, aided by strong operating performance. First, even as its March quarter (Q4) performance was good, volumes in its largest business segment of ...