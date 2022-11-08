JUST IN
Bharat Highways InvIT to raise Rs 3,000-crore through rupee-term loans
Maruti's share in Suzuki's sales revenue jumps to 39.1% in H1FY23
Shoppers are back in stores, spending up: Raymond's Gautam Singhania

Raymond's total sales rise 15% in Q2 versus pre-Covid period

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Gautam Singhania, Raymond
While domestic sales are rising, Gautam Singhania said the company also benefited from overseas retail chains like JCPenney sourcing more garments from Indian suppliers

Higher consumer spending has helped Raymond, a real estate-to-consumer products company, to report a 15 per cent rise in its consolidated sales when compared to pre-Covid levels and three times rise in the real estate segment alone, its Chairman Gautam Singhania said here on Tuesday.

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 20:41 IST

