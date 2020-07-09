Higher prices, lower costs to cushion Cement firms in June quarter

Shares of cement manufacturers such as UltraTech Cement, ACC, Ambuja Cements and Shree Cement have rebounded 16-25 per cent since their May lows. While the lockdown impacted demand and weighed on investor sentiment, the better-than-expected demand recovery post unlocking of economy and firm realisations have again revived sentiment.

Channel checks by analysts such as Binod Modi of Reliance Securities suggest that though demand in June was at 60-70 per cent of normal levels, it has grown by 10-50 per cent over May across regions. Realisations, helped by production and pricing ...