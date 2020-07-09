JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Nifty dominance by top stocks at a record, four sectors grab lion's share
Business Standard

India Inc debt inches up 3.7% in FY20, deleveraging limited to a few firms

There was also an uptick in companies' gross debt-equity ratio on higher borrowings while profits declined for several companies last fiscal

Topics
India Inc earnings | India Inc corporate debt

Krishna Kant  |  Mumbai 

India Inc’s dependence on debt to meet funding requirements continued in financial year 2019-20 with BSE500 companies reporting a 3.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in their borrowings. The combined borrowings of 307 BSE500 companies excluding banking and financial services companies stood at Rs 23.35 trillion at the end of March this year, compared with Rs 22.7 trillion in September 2019 and Rs 22.5 trillion in March 2019.

On Wednesday, veteran banker K V Kamath said that top Indian companies have never been as deleveraged as they are today. The data shows that this ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Thu, July 09 2020. 20:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU