India Inc debt inches up 3.7% in FY20, deleveraging limited to a few firms

India Inc’s dependence on debt to meet funding requirements continued in financial year 2019-20 with BSE500 companies reporting a 3.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in their borrowings. The combined borrowings of 307 BSE500 companies excluding banking and financial services companies stood at Rs 23.35 trillion at the end of March this year, compared with Rs 22.7 trillion in September 2019 and Rs 22.5 trillion in March 2019.

On Wednesday, veteran banker K V Kamath said that top Indian companies have never been as deleveraged as they are today. The data shows that this ...