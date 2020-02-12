Hindalco delivers decent performance in Q3, outlook remains subdued

After a decent showing by its US subsidiary Novelis on Tuesday, the December quarter (third quarter, or Q3) performance of Hindalco’s India business, albeit weak compared to the year-ago period, was ahead of expectations. The decline in revenue and profit was expected, given the weak base metal prices and demand scenario.

Average global aluminium prices had dropped by 11 per cent to $1,754 a tonne in Q3, while a slowdown also meant the Indian market for the metal contracted 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 5 per cent during first nine months of 2019-20. Hence, the aluminium ...