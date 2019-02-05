JUST IN
Hindalco develops indigenous aluminium bulker; displays it at INCAL 2019

The bulker developed by Hindalco busts the myth that aluminium is only meant for high-end, expensive and swanky automobiles

BS Reporter  |  Bhubaneswar 

Leading aluminium producer Hindalco Industries, an Aditya Birla Group controlled entity, has built an aluminium bulker that offers substantial cost savings vis-a-vis traditional bulkers apart from its lightweight character.

The bulker developed by Hindalco busts the myth that aluminium is only meant for high-end, expensive and swanky automobiles. With its diligent efforts, Hindalco is showcasing the benefits of the aluminium bulker in the commercial vehicle segment. The bulker was displayed at the recent International Conference on Aluminium (INCAL) 2019 in Bhubaneswar from January 31 to February 3.

The bulker is not only a pointer to Hindalco’s prowess but also a vindication of aluminium’s advantages over steel in such applications. Aluminium metal’s forte lies in its lightweight character, lower maintenance costs and overall longevity. The bulker developed by Hindalco is of 30 cubic metres and is two tonnes lighter than an MS bulker. Although at Rs 8 lakh, the aluminium bulker costs twice as much as the traditional bulker, it promises gains worth Rs 25 lakh in the vehicle's life cycle. These earnings are in the form of higher tonnage due to lower dead weight, lower maintenance cost and enhanced life due to the unique properties of aluminium high strength alloys used in fabrication.
First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 14:06 IST

