MSCI cuts weightages of four Adani stocks, keeps free float for four others

has revised lower the weightages of four after re-designating some of the free float following feedback from market participants. Meanwhile, the global index provider has kept the free float for four other unchanged.

The changes will become effective on February 28 and are expected to lead to selling pressure in stocks, which are already reeling under pressure following the allegations of fraud and stock price manipulation by US-based Hindenburg Research on January 24.

whose weightages have been cut include flagship Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission and ACC. Meanwhile, status quo has been maintained on Adani Ports & SEZ, Ambuja Cements, Adani Green Energy and Adani Power. Two other listed firms—Adani Wilmar and NDTV—are not part of any indices.

Shares of Adani Enterprises fell as much as 10 per cent on Friday. It recouped some of its losses to settle at Rs 1,847, down four per cent over its previous close. Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission hit five per cent lower circuit, while ACC closed nearly two per cent lower. Adani Green Energy and Adani Power too hit their five per cent down limit, while Adani Ports and Ambuja Cements ended with marginal gains.

“ has changed the foreign inclusion factor (FIF) in a few names and the major downward revision has been seen in Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas and Adani Enterprises. This will lead to meaningful outflows in these names,” said a note by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research. The brokerage projects more than $100 million outflows in each of these three stocks.

In a statement on Thursday, MSCI had said it has “determined that the characteristics of certain investors have sufficient uncertainty that they should no longer be designated as free float pursuant to our methodology.”

The free float of a security is the shares that are freely available for the public – international investors in the case of MSCI – to buy and sell. Depending on the availability of free float for overseas investors, MSCI sets the so-called FIF for stock. Lower the free float, lower is the FIF.

Some analysts say reduction in the FIF could eventually lead to complete removal of some stocks from the MSCI indices.

“Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Transmission could be deleted from the index in May,” analyst Brian Freitas of Periscope Analytics, who publishes on financial research platform Smartkarma, said in a note on Thursday.

On January 27, the index provider had initiated market feedback on the treatment of Adani Group stocks in its indices, following allegations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud made by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research in a report published on January 24. The Adani Group has denied these allegations.