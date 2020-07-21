Hindustan Unilever: Q1 improves earnings outlook despite uncertainty

Hindustan Unilever’s (HUL’s) June 2020 quarter (Q1) numbers, reported on Tuesday post market hours, beat Street estimates on volume and operating profit fronts, and also indicate potential for earnings upgrades. This should lift sentiment for the stock, which is up 26 per cent from its March lows.

Strong support from its resilient portfolio and improved cost efficiency, along with synergy benefits from merger of GSK Consumer will continue to bode well for HUL going ahead. Although Q1FY21 numbers are not strictly comparable due to GSK Consumer’s merger effective ...