Hindustan Zinc Q2 net profit rises 33% to Rs 2,680 crore; revenue up 36%

-
ALSO READ
Rajeev Misra may raise $8-10 bn for his new fund, in talks with gulf royals
Hindustan Zinc beats estimates, Q1 net profit up 56% at Rs 3,092 crore
Centre seeks bids from i-bankers to assist stake sale in Hindustan Zinc
Affordable housing is set to lift off big time, says IMGC CEO Mahesh Misra
Vedanta sees QoQ fall in profit and revenue; stock ends in the green
-
Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta group company, on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,680 crore, up nearly 33 per cent as compared to Rs 2,017 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
Shares of Hindustan Zinc were up 0.88 per cent to Rs 280 apiece on the BSE at the close of trade on Friday.
The company's revenue from operations grew by over 36 per cent to Rs 8,336 crore, on account of higher refined metal and silver volumes, gain from strategic hedging and zinc prices. Revenue in the year-ago period stood at Rs 6,122 crore.
Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at Rs 4,387 crore, up 31.7 per cent y-o-y and down 16.9 per cent sequentially.This was due to input cost pressures, the company said.
Arun Misra, chief executive officer, Hindustan Zinc, said: “We have sustained the last twelve months run-rate for both mined and refined metal above one million tonnes. In-line with our commitment to net zero by 2050, we have signed a power delivery agreement for sourcing up to 200 mega-watts renewable energy, which will reduce 1.2 million tonnes of carbon emission."
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 19:02 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU