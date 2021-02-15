Hiranandani to set up logistics and hyperscale data centre park in Bengal

-
ALSO READ
Adani, Hiranandani groups to invest Rs 10,000 crore in UP data centres
Home sales at pre-Covid level; overall sentiment optimistic: Knight Frank
Rent trends will largely mirror the demand curve: Niranjan Hiranandani
Boost to realty as Maharashtra govt slashes premium for construction by 50%
Tata Motors group says will cut consolidated debt to zero in 3 years
-
Mumbai-based Hiranandani Group has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Motors to acquire land from it for a logistics and hyperscale data centre park.
The MoU has been signed for a 100-acre land at Uttarpara, West Bengal, where Hiranandani Group companies will set up an integrated logistics and hyperscale data centre park called Greenbase and Yotta.
Direct investment by the Hiranandani Group in the venture is pegged at Rs 8,500 crore. The combined investment by the group and its customers is estimated to cross Rs 10,000 crore, a statement said.
Greenbase will deliver a modern and self-sustainable ecosystem consisting of 3-million square feet of industrial and warehousing space along with essential utilities and support infrastructure.
Yotta, Hiranandani’s hyperscale data center division, will develop six hyper connected datacenter buildings bringing in 250MW of cutting edge data centre capacity over the next several years to the state.
Commenting, Darshan Hiranandani, Group CEO – Hiranandani Group said, “Kicking off this project would not have been possible without the tremendous support of the government of West Bengal under the leadership of Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee.
“West Bengal is the gateway to the east. It is an ideal hub for logistics and industrial development with excellent road, rail and riverine connectivity. Simultaneously, the data centre business will benefit from the digitization revolution, the upcoming Silicon Valley at New Town, Rajarhat and excellent fibre connectivity on land and the new submarine cable coming up at Tajpur,” he added.
“By setting up a data center park in Kolkata, we will not only serve the customers of the state but the entire eastern region including neighbouring countries,” Hiranandani further added.
The first facility of the industrial and logistics park will be ready by June 2022 and first data centre building will be ready by 2023.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU