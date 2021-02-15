Hiranandani to set up logistics and hyperscale data centre park in Bengal

Mumbai-based Group has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Motors to acquire land from it for a and hyperscale data centre park.

The MoU has been signed for a 100-acre land at Uttarpara, West Bengal, where Group will set up an integrated and hyperscale data centre park called Greenbase and Yotta.

Direct investment by the Group in the venture is pegged at Rs 8,500 crore. The combined investment by the group and its customers is estimated to cross Rs 10,000 crore, a statement said.

Greenbase will deliver a modern and self-sustainable ecosystem consisting of 3-million square feet of industrial and warehousing space along with essential utilities and support infrastructure.

Yotta, Hiranandani’s hyperscale data center division, will develop six hyper connected datacenter buildings bringing in 250MW of cutting edge data centre capacity over the next several years to the state.

Commenting, Darshan Hiranandani, Group CEO – Hiranandani Group said, “Kicking off this project would not have been possible without the tremendous support of the government of West Bengal under the leadership of Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee.

“West Bengal is the gateway to the east. It is an ideal hub for and industrial development with excellent road, rail and riverine connectivity. Simultaneously, the data centre business will benefit from the digitization revolution, the upcoming Silicon Valley at New Town, Rajarhat and excellent fibre connectivity on land and the new submarine cable coming up at Tajpur,” he added.

“By setting up a data center park in Kolkata, we will not only serve the customers of the state but the entire eastern region including neighbouring countries,” Hiranandani further added.

The first facility of the industrial and logistics park will be ready by June 2022 and first data centre building will be ready by 2023.