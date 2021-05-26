Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India to go carbon neutral by 2030

ABB in India today announced it would achieve carbon-neutrality targets by 2030 in its own operations. It has already signed power purchase agreements with some of the green power generators in Gujarat including Amplus Solar Solutions and will be signing more such contracts to move to 100 per cent green energy by March 2022.

As part of its drive to ‘build back better’, the company is adopting a three-dimensional approach to decarbonization. The programme is designed to reduce the carbon footprint of its own operations and in the products that it delivers.

The approach includes a carbon-neutral target of 100 per cent fossil-free electricity by the close of FY22. The company currently consumes about 44605.316 megawatt per hour (unit) of power. N Venu, Managing Director and CEO of ABB in India told Business Standard around 30 per cent of this power is currently green.

It is also electrifying its operations to deliver further efficiencies over the coming years. Additional 2030 targets include a 50 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions along the value chain and the introduction of greenhouse gas-free technology solutions.

Two more targets relate to a 50 per cent reduction in waste generation and cutting freshwater usage by 25 per cent, progressively through the next 10 years. It consumes about 5,15,000 kilo litre of water annually. Seventy per cent of waste generated currently is recycled while 155 tonne of scrap is co-processed.

By adopting a more systemic approach to business development, it expects to reduce carbon emissions for the benefit of the environment and society. “We see ourselves as a key enabler of a sustainable energy future and are playing our part in the fight against global warming,” said Venu.

“To get closer toward a carbon-neutral future, means that we have to start by strengthening our own environmental, social and governance practices. Electricity will be the backbone of the entire energy system and we are working on electrified, reliable, and decarbonized operations and products. With solutions such as our revolutionary electric-bus fast-charging technology, we remain at the forefront of enabling the clean energy transition," he added.