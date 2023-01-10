JUST IN
2023 will be decisive for Vodafone Idea, fundraising critical: CLSA
Hitachi Payment, BharatPe get RBI nod to operate as payment aggregators
NCLAT upholds removal of resolution professional of Shree Ram Urban Infra
Edtech start-up UpGrad's chief executive Arjun Mohan steps down
BharatPe gets in-principle nod from RBI for online payment aggregator
Car services firm Park+ raises Rs 140 cr in funding for business expansion
Brick&Bolt raises $10mn in funding round co-led by Accel, Celesta Capital
Carlyle Group acquires majority stake in beauty brand VLCC for $300 million
Regional aviation looks to soar higher, carriers chart growth plans
PE investment up 58% in NCR realty in first 3 quarters of FY23: Study
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
NCLAT upholds removal of resolution professional of Shree Ram Urban Infra
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Hitachi Payment, BharatPe get RBI nod to operate as payment aggregators

In-principle approval takes firms closer to offering to digital financial services to clients

Topics
Hitachi | bharatpe

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

BharatPe
Representative Image

Hitachi Payment Services and BharatPe have received in-principle authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as payment aggregators, said the companies on Tuesday.

Hitachi, as a payment aggregator, will be able to provide its business-to-business (B2B) customers with digital payment products and value-added services such as EMI, PayLater, BBPS, and loyalty solutions.

BharatPe would be able to widen its reach and provide digital payment acceptance solutions.

Payment aggregators facilitate e-commerce sites and merchants to accept payment instruments from customers. They facilitate merchants to connect with acquirers.

Fintech firms such as Razorpay, PineLabs, Stripe, 1Pay, Innoviti Payments, MSwipe, Infibeam Avenues have received in-principle approvals from the central bank to operate as payment aggregators. More companies are expected to get the central bank’s nod for payment aggregator licences.

The RBI, in 2020, issued guidelines that said only firms it approved can acquire and offer payment services to the merchants. While banks do not need separate approvals, non-bank entities offering payment aggregator services had to apply for authorisation from the RBI by June 2021, which was later extended.

The central bank had, however, allowed them to continue their operations till they received communication from the regulator regarding the fate of their application. The RBI allowed another window for payment aggregators existing as of March 2020 to apply to the central bank for a license. Payment aggregators were asked to apply for licences by September 30, 2022.

The central bank has specified the criteria the entities have to fulfill to secure such a license and a number of firms have seen their applications being rejected while many have also got the nod from the RBI.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Hitachi

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 17:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.