Home finance firms sell mortgaged assets as liquidity crunch deepens

Housing finance companies are selling or auctioning the marquee assets mortgaged by borrowers as liquidity crunch is deepening in sectors such as non-banking financial institution (NBFC) and real estate. Take a look at these deals.

Last week, US-based private equity fund Blackstone acquired a marquee property in tony Bandra Kurla Complex area of Mumbai from Radius Developers for Rs 2,600 crore. In another deal, Mumbai-based developer Runwal group is buying an 8.8-acre land parcel in Borivali area of Mumbai from Cable Corporation of India (CCI) for Rs 550 crore. Both properties ...