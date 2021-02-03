Home First shares gain 23% in intra-day trade before ending flat on debut

-
ALSO READ
Repco Home Finance freezes at 5% upper circuit; zooms 35% in 10 sessions
Home First Finance lists at 19% premium over issue price of Rs 518
Indigo Paints or Home First Finance, which IPO is a safe investment bet?
Covid updates: Guidelines for schools, India's first low-cost test & more
Indices post biggest Budget-day gain; Sensex ends 2,315 points up at 48,601
-
Shares of Home First Finance Company India ended at Rs 527.4, with a gain on less than 2 per cent over its issue price of Rs 518 during their stock market debut on Wednesday. The stock, however, gained as much as 23 per cent in intra-day trade. It touched a high of Rs 640 and a low of Rs 522 on the NSE, where Rs 1,445 crore worth of shares changed hands. Home First’s Rs 1,150-crore IPO last month had garnered 27 times subscription. The company, backed by private equity major Warburg Pincus, is mortgage lender focused on low and middle-income groups. At its last close, the Home First was valued at Rs 4,609 crore. Through the IPO, the company raised fresh equity capital of Rs 265 crore.
Brookfield REIT IPO subscribed 11% on Day 1
The IPO of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (Reit) was subscribed 11 per cent on Wednesday, the first day of the issue. A day earlier, the company allotted shares worth Rs 1,710 crore to anchor investors at Rs 275 per unit. Brookfield Reit IPO comprises of Rs 3,800 crore of fresh fund raise and no secondary share sale. The IPO closes on Friday. This is the third Reit IPO in the domestic market after Embassy REIT in 2019 and Mindspace REIT in 2020.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU