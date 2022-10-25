JUST IN
Rising rates may result in moderation in home sales growth: JLL chief Dhir
Business Standard

Hotels may hike corporate rates by 15% from January amid surge in demand

Most hotels are already commanding 15-20 per cent higher rates compared to 2019 for the non-contracted rooms

Topics
hotels | Hospitality industry | Hotel Chains

Shally Seth Mohile  |  Mumbai 

The Connaught from brand SeleQtions of The Indian Hotels Company is in the middle of the Central Business District at Connaught Place and reflects Delhi's cultural and linguistic melting pot
The resumption of work-from-office, and MICE and corporate travel making a strong comeback has jacked up average daily rates (ADRs) at most firms. (Representative image)

Amid a strong pan-Indian demand across segments, hotel chains in India are looking to re-negotiate contracts with corporate firms. The new rates — expected to go up at least by 15 per cent from now — will take effect from January 2023.

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 06:05 IST

