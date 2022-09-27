JUST IN
Hotels, travel cos cash in on festive demand as Covid curbs ease worldwide
True North and others invest $93 million in US-based Accion Labs
Reliance Retail launches fashion and lifestyle departmental store 'Centro'
Omega Seiki Mobility to supply over 5K electric cargo 3-wheelers to Porter
HCC's shares jump nearly 20% on completing debt resolution plan
Top headlines: Adani's $100-bn green energy push; Saab to produce in India
HAL's rocket engine manufacturing facility inaugurated in Karnataka
Govt reshuffles IL&FS board; Rajan becomes non-executive chairman
ONGC gets better price for crude oil under new rules, says report
Torrent Pharma acquires cosmetic derma player Curatio for Rs 2,000 cr
You are here: Home » Companies » News
True North and others invest $93 million in US-based Accion Labs
Bayer launches novel heart failure drug Verquvo for Rs 127 a pill
Business Standard

Hotels, travel cos cash in on festive demand as Covid curbs ease worldwide

The easing of restrictions is helping the growth of group tours which are at 65-70% of pre-pandemic levels. South East Asia, Egypt and Turkey are seeing most group tours

Topics
Diwali festival | hotels in India | air travellers

Aneesh Phadnis & Shally Seth Mohile  |  Mumbai 

travelling, coronavirus, air travel, flights, passengers, tourism, aviation
Hotels across the country saw a demand pick up during Ganesh Chaturthi and Independence Day holiday and are hoping to build on the momentum during Diwali

The upcoming Diwali festival will add sparkle to hotels and tour operators with the easing of travel restrictions and introduction of new flights.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Diwali festival

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 18:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.