How a new tax law has stumped Tata Trusts and top corporate donors

Indian charitable trusts, including and top corporate donors, are stumped over a new tax law proposed in the Budget which withdraws tax breaks for donors. The proposes that if a charitable organisation donates to another charity then only 85 per cent of the donation will be considered as application of income for the donor organisation.

Trust officials say this as a major setback for the donor organisations including corporate foundations and intermediary organisations which work with implementing agencies at the grassroots level.

Tata Trusts, one of the world's biggest endowments, works along with several other non-government organisations in the fields of education, healthcare and environmental protection.

A Tata Trust spokesperson declined to comment.

Viren Merchant, a chartered accountant, said the proposed amendments would discourage charitable foundations and philanthropic institutions to do good work and provide last-mile services to the citizens. "Disallowing 15 per cent of the expenditure, if donations are made to another charitable organisation, clearly means suffocating small charities of funds and curbing its resources and networks,” Merchant said.

Trust organisations are planning to appeal to the government to repeal the proposed amendment or modify it in such a way that it does not impact their work at the grassroots level.

In a statement, Noshir Dadrawala, CEO, Centre for Advancement of Philanthropy (CAP), said the amendments proposed are detrimental to thousands of charitable institutions across the country. "While there is a visible ease of doing business, there should also be ease of doing charity. This is the change that is needed. The charitable organisations only supplement the government's effort in the welfare and development space," he said.