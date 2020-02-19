How a US-based start-up is constructing buildings in India the Lego way

Apart from the public health emergency of the Coronavirus spread, China also made headlines last week for building a makeshift hospital in a record 10-days to accommodate 1,000 patients infected with the virus. Hundreds of miles away, in a small town of Tamil Nadu, a US-based start-up called Katerra is also executing building projects with great speed.

It is building houses, offices and malls almost three times faster than the time usually taken. Using state-of-the-art technology, the company is making building blocks which can be fitted into each other like Lego pieces, facilitating ...