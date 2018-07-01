How Amazon is working hard on beefing up delivery network to beat Walmart

This has helped Amazon reach its products in remote pin-codes, such as Havelock Island in Andaman and Nicobar and Majuli, the riverine island in Assam. “As part of the service partner programme, Amazon India works with entrepreneurs, many with prior experience in logistics and transportation.

Our service partner network swelled to cover close to 350 stations in 2017, which is 40 per cent more than the 250 we had in 2016. For example, we work with Monica Enterprise run by Rupak Chanda as our service partner to support our last mile delivery requirements in and around Jorhat city (Assam) ...