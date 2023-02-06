JUST IN
Business Standard

How an easy govt timeline on green hydrogen provides a breather to Adani

Among its renewable energy projects, the Adani group's massive planned investments in green hydrogen would be the easiest to scale back given the government's benign targets

Topics
Adani Group | Adani Enterprises | hydrogen

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee  |  New Delhi 

hydrogen
Green hydrogen is a territory that has no shortage of backers, even within India, for the government to meet its green targets

Of the myriad projects across infrastructure and energy for which the Adani Group has plans, those for green energy are at their most nascent stage. If the crippling of its market cap last week forces the group to cut back on the scale or extend the timelines of its projects, plans to scale up production of green hydrogen could well be the easiest to clip.

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 19:08 IST

