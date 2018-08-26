How Awfis, other co-working startups are changing commercial realty sector

Like many of his classmates in IIT-Kharagpur, Sanil Gupta had a dream of starting something of his own.

After working in various companies for around four years, when he set out to realise his dream in 2016, he faced a problem that he had not planned for. “People give examples of Apple and Amazon and say the starting place doesn’t matter, but for me working from home was not an option,” said Gupta, who now works with a three-member team from the Pro-working Centre of Awfis at Golf Course in Gurugram. For Gupta and many other entrepreneurs, the growth of companies ...