How Bata tweaked its product mix to woo shoppers during the pandemic

The ground under the feet of Bata India, the country's largest footwear retailer, has been shifting thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As formal footwear takes a step back due to stay-at-home consumers, Bata has seen the demand for chappals, sandals, sports and casual wear pick up in the last few months. "It is more fitness than fashion and casual than formal footwear that is in demand right now," says Sandeep Kataria, chief executive officer, Bata India. The footwear retailer has launched two new collections to tap these trends, including a work-from-home range of shoes, ...