How Birla Sun Life Insurance managed to buck a slowdown in the sector

The life insurance industry is facing an unusual slowdown now as retail participation is dwindling since November, compared to the earlier months this year.

While the entire sector grew 6 per cent on individual annualised premium equivalent (APE) basis, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance (ABSL) stood out as an outlier since it performed much better. According to Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (Irdai) and Life Insurance Council data, individual APE of ABSL between April and November 2018 was up 62 per cent to Rs 93.81 billion, whereas the average growth among private ...