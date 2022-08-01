How CIL is chasing the monsoon to reduce coal supply disruptions

Way before the rains arrived at Talwandi Sabo Power plant in Punjab, the one check the ministry was carrying out was the availability of coal stock with the generator. Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL), the 1,980-Mw thermal power plant of Sterlite Energy, part of the Vedanta Group, which supplies about 15 per cent of Punjab’s power, is one of the most difficult locations to manage supplies. It is nearly 1,700 km from the mines of Mahanadi Coalfields in Odisha, the longest route in India and possibly the trickiest as it cuts through the traffic heavy rail lines between Delhi and eastern India.