How CIL is chasing the monsoon to reduce coal supply disruptions

After long power outages owing to coal shortages over two years, the government and its principal producer have drawn up an integrated plan to preclude the annual seasonal supply dislocations

Topics
Coal India Limited | Coal Supply | power plants

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee  |  New Delhi 
Coal India
In the normal course, however, coal supply dislocations are typically a monsoon-season problem since 85 per cent of Indian coal mines are open cast.

Way before the rains arrived at Talwandi Sabo Power plant in Punjab, the one check the coal ministry was carrying out was the availability of coal stock with the generator. Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL), the 1,980-Mw thermal power plant of Sterlite Energy, part of the Vedanta Group, which supplies about 15 per cent of Punjab’s power, is one of the most difficult locations to manage coal supplies. It is nearly 1,700 km from the mines of Mahanadi Coalfields in Odisha, the longest coal route in India and possibly the trickiest as it cuts through the traffic heavy rail lines between Delhi and eastern India.

First Published: Mon, August 01 2022. 17:06 IST

