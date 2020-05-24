How customer support agents are learning the ropes of work from home

With most institutions shut for about two months now and only opening partially in recent days, calls for help have peaked. As a corollary, contact centres and support agents have had to ramp up their game to meet the new reality of working from home while handling more and more distress calls.

According to a recent report by Accenture, “Covid-19: Responsive customer service in times of change”, 57 per cent of the customers surveyed ranked call support as their initial channel preference for flexible communication. All that would be good news for support services during normal ...