How deep discounts, impulsive buying have helped e-commerce beat slowdown

E-commerce is showing a trend contrary to the general slowdown narrative coming from almost all quarters, including from the physical retail space. The two key factors working in favour of online shopping appear to be deep discounts and impulsive decision-making, whether it’s about ordering food or buying a gizmo online.

The eye-popping valuations, notional but a key metric in determining the pecking order in the online universe, along with mega fundraising deals, project a continued consumer and investor confidence in the sector, say analysts. The caveat, however, is online ...