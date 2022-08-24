JUST IN
Tata Neu, HDFC Bank partner to launch two co-branded credit card variants
Business Standard

How Eduvacancy is changing the way institutes hire teachers in India

The firm's SaaS-based platform has over 500,000 registered educators and 12,750 institutes pan India and matches the right candidate for the right job across regions

Topics
Online education | Indian startups | Employment

Namit Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Manav Shah, Nikita Shah
Eduvacancy promoters Manav Shah and Nikita Shah

It was a random dinner meeting with his teacher cousin that eventually got 28-year-old Manav Shah to set up Eduvacancy, a SaaS-based HR enterprise for pedagogues seeking employment that today has over 500,000 registered educators and more than 12,750 institutes registered on their platform pan India.

First Published: Wed, August 24 2022. 18:28 IST

