How Escorts Ltd is transforming from a pure-play product firm with Traxi

With the launch of Traxi, a service platform to aggregate farm equipment (including tractors) demand, Escorts Ltd is hoping to transform itself into the next Uber/Ola of the agriculture segment. Escorts’ rental service targets medium and small farmers who cannot afford to make heavy investment in an essential farming asset like a tractor.

Making a business case for launching the Traxi service, Shenu Agarwal, chief executive, agri machinery (S&M) and emerging business at Escorts Limited, points out the country has about 5 million tractors. A lot of these tractors are deployed ...