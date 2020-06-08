How Hyundai's Creta beats the odds to become most sold car in May

Launched in the midst of a pandemic, Hyundai India’s Creta sold over 3000 cars in May 2020, inching past Maruti Suzuki’s Ertiga and Dezire that have ruled the roost for most of the past year.

How did an SUV, whose launch amidst economic uncertainty and customer unease was believed to be poorly timed, manage to ride through the road blocks? Smart positioning, continued communication and a global design language have played a big role, say experts. Hyundai has positioned the SUV brand on a plank of personal and environmental concern, targeting its communication at the ...