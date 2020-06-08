Voda Idea jumps 129% in 10 days; should you buy? Here's what experts say

-
-
The sharp rally in the past couple of weeks has been fuelled by reports that global technology giant Google is in talks to buy a 5 per cent stake in the company. The company, however, clarified on May 29 that it was constantly evaluating various opportunities but there was no proposal before the board of the firm as yet.
We asked Ambareesh Baliga, an independent market expert and Abhishek Karande, Senior Analyst at Reliance Securities the reason behind the surge, can we expect more upside in the stock in the coming days and what should investors do at this point in time....
Listen to the Podcast to know what they said and their outlook on the telecom sector overall
