How IIFCL manages to keep afloat despite infrastructure stress

The government-owned Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) wrote off 16 accounts from its balance sheet last year, which was also the year when it reported its first loss at Rs 11.56 billion, since inception in 2006. Though this may be a reflection of the financial stress in the sector, the company’s balance sheet is more an outcome of provisioning requirements than a distress.

A full blow from the lending slowdown has also been shielded with the company turning its focus to hybrid annuity model (HAM) projects in the road sector from 2015 onwards. It was also the point where it started to take a lead role and do its own appraisals instead of the earlier practice on relying on lead banker’s appraisal, said a senior official who did not want to be quoted.

was created in 2006 to provide funds for long gestation projects more in conjunction with bank lending rather than be a pure play lender.

Ironically, this helped the company stay afloat at a time when banks and other government-owned financial institutions, like Power Finance Corporation and Rural Electricity Corporation, are facing the heat due to high levels of non-performing assets, and yet others, like IL&FS, have seen their business strategy of being financier and project executor failing.

According to the official, adherence to its covenant Scheme for Financing Viable Infrastructure Projects (SIFTI) has helped the company through one of its larger accounts like Jaiprakash Industries has been its biggest concern. Under SIFTI, IIFCL's total lending to any project cannot exceed 20 per cent of the total cost.

. (in Rs billion) 2017-18 2016-17 2015-16 Net Profit available for Appropriation (Profit after Tax)

-11.56 0.68 4.68 Net Profit available after appropriation

-13.94 -2.41 0.49 Appropriation is for loan accounts towards interest/ principal on due date and/or prepayment in loan accounts

In case of takeout financing, direct lending to the project should not exceed 10 per cent of the cost and total lending including take-out financing by should not be more than 30 per cent of the total project cost. In addition, loan disbursements had to be in proportion to disbursements from banks and financial institutions. “SIFTI has been a huge blessing and has prevented risky behaviour,” he said.

Explaining the loss during the last financial year, he said it was because of provisioning made for bad accounts. “We created buffers for future.”

Besides the write-offs in 16 accounts where it had advanced over Rs 10 billion in debt, IIFCL also adopted accelerated provisioning in 15 cases. This included Jaypee Infratech’s Yamuna Expressway where it funded Rs. 9 billion in June 2015 under its Takeout Finance Scheme on request from IDBI Bank-led consortium. Though the project closure date was achieved in 2012, IIFCL came in for criticism by the Comptroller and Auditor General for extending the loan despite a National Green Tribunal order that curtailed construction in the area due to proximity to the Okhla Bird Sanctuary.

IIFCL, however, is not too worried about the Jaypee account since the project itself has good assets like land and toll on the highway. It had also made provision of 40 per cent amounting to Rs 3.6 billion as of March 31, 2018 for the Jaypee account but after the February 12 circular of the Reserve Bank of India, it increased the provisioning up to 50 per cent in NCLT cases making a further provision of 10 per cent in loan account of Jaypee Infratech of Rs 900 million and reflected. The other accounts where provisioning was increased included Dighi Port, developed by Balaji Infra Projects, Tirupathi Tiruthani Chennai Tollways Private Limited and Lanco Teesta Hydro Power.

With the focus now turning to HAM projects, the ticket size of loans has reduced though the share of IIFCL’s debt in total project has increased. “IIFCL is the go-to place for HAM projects,” said the official.

The government grant in HAM is up to 40 per cent and another 12 per cent comes as promoter equity. Since IIFCL funds up to 20 per cent of the project cost, it can take up nearly half of the debt which is 48 per cent of the project cost, he explained. “Though public private partnership projects have tried up, we now have smaller bets distributed across a larger number of players and, therefore, the risk is lower.”

IIFCL's has extended debt totalling to more than Rs 40 billion to 27 Its overall sanctions stood at Rs 810 billion of which the cumulative disbursements are Rs 601 billion including refinance of Rs 72.31 billion and takeout finance of Rs 154 billion as on March 31, 2018.