How Infosys CEO handles latest challenge will be a true test of his mettle

In January 2018, when the soft-spoken Salil Parekh joined Infosys as chief executive officer, it was perceived as no less than riding a tiger. A few months before, the Bengaluru-based IT services major had seen the unceremonious exit of the Vishal Sikka from the top post.

Much bad blood had been spilled in public owing to open infighting between the management, a few board members and the co-founders over allegations of lapses in corporate governance standards, related party transactions and several such issues. But Parekh, who had just lost out in the race for the top job at French ...