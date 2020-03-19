How ITC's new capital allocation plan could revive investor sentiment

While bears continued to dominate the overall market on Thursday (BSE Sensex was down 2 per cent), the ITC stock surged 7.5 per cent to close at Rs 161.95. The company’s new capital allocation policy was the key reason for the improvement in investor sentiment.

Since almost a year now (see chart), the stock has been off the investors’ radar due to concerns over cigarette volume growth and profitability of other businesses. As per ITC’s new dividend distribution policy, announced on Wednesday and to remain in force over the medium-term, the company would pay 80-85 per ...