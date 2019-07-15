How mistrust, tussle for control led to feud between two IndiGo co-founders

The two men met in the late 80s when Rahul Bhatia was a general sales agent for an American airline in India and Rakesh Gangwal worked at the same airline in the US. By the late 1990s, the two had struck up a friendship that eventually became a deep bond.

So when Bhatia wanted to set up IndiGo Airlines, it was only natural that he would ask his friend Gangwal, who had built up a formidable reputation in the American aviation industry, to join him. The company was set up in 2004 and a shareholder’s agreement was entered into by the partners, one wherein Gangwal relinquished most ...