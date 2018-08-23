How much money is stuck in delayed residential projects? Rs 4.6 trillion

The amount of money stuck in delayed residential real estate projects across the country is a staggering Rs 4.64 trillion, according to property consultants and research firms. The projects have been delayed for multiple reasons that include litigation, cash crunch, development practices going wrong and construction violations, according to a research conducted by Anarock Property Consultants.

Most projects that are stuck are in Mumbai and Delhi with the value for the two cities being Rs 2.34 trillion and Rs 1.26 trillion, respectively. What may come as a surprise is that the ...