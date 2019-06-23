How multiplexes dabble with alternative content to counter rising taxes

At the fag end of 2018, the government brought down the GST rates on cinema tickets costing up to Rs 100 to 12 per cent from the earlier 18 per cent, while tickets above 100 would attract 18 per cent GST against 28 per cent earlier. This bought some relief to the industry which had been reeling under a high tax burden including various local body taxes.

That in turn meant higher ticket prices and lower footfalls, which led some players to scout for new ways to generate incremental revenue. Multiplex market leaders PVR Ltd and Inox Leisure Ltd have both been experimenting with a whole ...