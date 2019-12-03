How Noida's construction activity slowdown has flattened local economy

On a mild November afternoon Ravindar Singh sits idle outside the boundary walls of RG Luxury Homes’ construction site in Sector 16B of Greater Noida, chatting with two friends near the site office, his rifle resting against a tree. Singh, 51, an armed security guard, is talking to them about his future.

None of the three men had been paid their salaries for three months. Once a bustling construction site, work at RG Luxury Homes practically stopped six months ago. The project is awaiting further instructions from the National Company Law Board after its 1,600 flat buyers ...