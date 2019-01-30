How some big-ticket office deals hit a roadblock because of market delays

Some big-ticket office deals in the country are being deferred or moving at a slow pace due to market conditions or regulatory delays. Canada-based Brookfield Asset Management has put off a plan to sell its office complexes in Gurugram and Kolkata.

It wants a better price and also to see the performance of Blackstone Embassy’s real estate investment trust’s Initial Public Offer of equity. “Their bankers approached big global investors in the market to buy large commercial properties but Brookfield was not happy with the offers. They want to wait,” said a ...