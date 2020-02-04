How start-ups are using a 360-degree approach to defeating cancer

Rashie Jain, an alumni of IIT Kanpur, was leading a normal life until cancer struck a family member in 2010, turning her life upside down. Even after several years of experience in the healthcare ecosystem, she had countless questions about the treatment. “It was like being in the dark.

There were too many questions such as what to except from the treatment; what could be the side effects; what should be the changes in the diet,” says Jain, who found the process exhaustive and emotionally draining. The biotechnology engineer had seen her husband run a start-up on the side, ...