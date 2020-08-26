JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Jack Ma's Ant Group files for Hong Kong, Shanghai dual listing
Business Standard

How Tata Steel's Europe ordeal has encouraged it to re-focus on India ops

In the first quarter of FY21, Tata Steel Europe's EBITDA loss was at Rs 626 crore, owing to a weak European market

Topics
Tata Steel | Tata Steel UK | ArcelorMittal

Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Kolkata 

It is an acquisition. They (Tata Steel) are the ruler but it’s not like the (Normans and) Anglo-Saxons, Philippe Varin, then chief executive officer of Corus Group, had said in response to a question on how the relationship between the companies could be defined after the £6.2 billion acquisition.

The year was 2007 and Varin was in Jamshedpur for Tata Steel’s centenary celebrations. Months before, Tata Steel had won the bid for Corus, making it, in one stroke, the world’s fifth-largest steel company. But 13 years and two black swan events — the ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, August 26 2020. 06:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU