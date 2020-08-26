How Tata Steel's Europe ordeal has encouraged it to re-focus on India ops

It is an acquisition. They (Tata Steel) are the ruler but it’s not like the (Normans and) Anglo-Saxons, Philippe Varin, then chief executive officer of Corus Group, had said in response to a question on how the relationship between the companies could be defined after the £6.2 billion acquisition.

The year was 2007 and Varin was in Jamshedpur for Tata Steel’s centenary celebrations. Months before, Tata Steel had won the bid for Corus, making it, in one stroke, the world’s fifth-largest steel company. But 13 years and two black swan events — the ...