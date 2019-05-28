How tennis lessons helped this entrepreneur re-strategise and reinvent

Ashutosh Dabral's Twitter bio proudly proclaims two things. Firstly, he is the CEO and co-founder of Hush, and secondly, he plays tennis daily.

Well, almost. Such is his love for the game that he dedicates an hour for it everyday and even compares the game to being an entrepreneur itself. "In tennis, we have seen seasoned players changing their style years into the game and coming back to win tournaments. I think, that applies a lot to start-ups and entrepreneurs too," said Dabral, an alumnus of IIM-Calcutta who has spent over 16 years in global technology firms like ...