How this EV start-up is transforming the business of last-mile connectivity

The metro rail in Delhi has had a transformational effect on the city, but the credit does not go to it alone. Had it not been the network of feeder buses and the variety of rickshaws providing the last-mile connectivity, its reach and ridership wouldn't have been as large as it is today.

Realising the potential in regularising the highly unorganised sector and keeping the future of mobility in mind, Goldie Srivastava in 2014 started SmartE, an e-rickshaw service currently plying in the Delhi-NCR region. The start-up's parent Treasure Vase Ventures recently raised Rs 100 crore ...