JUST IN
International Data Privacy Day 2023: Organisations brace for growing demand
How Tiger-backed Geniemode is building powerhouse for world fashion players
Economic Survey: Start-up jobs increase 6x even as funding declines
Economic Survey 2022-23: Indian start-ups exploring reverse-flipping
10 yrs tax holiday, less holding period of ESOP shares: Startups on Budget
Through startups, Indian youth wants to become job creators: G Kishan Reddy
Piyush Goyal calls for creation of network to strengthen start-up ecosystem
PE/VC investments dip 29% YoY to $54.2 bn in 2022 amid funding woes
Accounting practices at start-ups in India come under the scanner
Start-ups beyond the founders: 2023 seems to be the year of changing roles
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Start-ups Â» News
State-owned Coal India Q3 consolidated net profit rises 70%
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

How Tiger-backed Geniemode is building powerhouse for world fashion players

Their firm, Geniemode, today has over 250 suppliers in India and Bangladesh to serve some of the biggest names in fashion globally

Topics
Startups | fashion brand | Startup funding

Namit Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Tanuj Gangwani and Amit Sharma, co-founders of Geniemode
Tanuj Gangwani and Amit Sharma, co-founders of Geniemode

At a time when founders are hard pressed for funds, Tanuj Gangwani and Amit Sharma, ex-Limeroad colleagues and now founder of Geniemode, managed to raise its Series B in April of 2022 from Tiger Global. Just as the funding winter was setting in.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Startups

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 22:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.