How Trai's tariff order influenced channel subscription behaviour

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India mandated the implemen­tation of a new tariff order this year.

A research report by YouGov Omnibus, which collected responses from 1,020 respondents in India in March, analyses the impact of the migration on consumer TV viewing behaviour 92% of respondents were aware of the new tariff order, and 76% have already made alterations to their DTH subscriptions 62% of residents in north India look at the change favourably. 32% residents from south India are not so optimistic 52% of those who migrated went for ...