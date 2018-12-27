Huawei sees red over FTA disadvantage, says Samsung getting undue benefits

A non-level playing field is placing Chinese telecom gear manufacturer Huawei India at a competitive disadvantage vis-a-vis its new global rival Samsung — that’s the charge being made by Huawei India’s CEO Jay Chen.

In competing over the sale of telecom equipment in India against the South Korean major, Chen said that Huawei India had to deal with the fact that South Korea and India have a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) under which Samsung does not have to pay any customs duties on its equipment. “Because of the FTA which India has with South Korea, ...