HUL braves slowdown, premium valuation to sustain on Street's thumbs up

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) seems to have braved the slowdown storm that has impacted some consumption stocks. The HUL stock, which hit its all-time high of Rs 2,271 on Wednesday, has gained over 11 per cent since January-end, compared to a sub-1 per cent rise in the Nifty FMCG index.

Its current market capitalisation is close to the Rs 5-trillion mark. What is making the stock tick is the expectation of healthy profitable growth despite a large base, and strong return ratios. This should support valuation, which, at 56x its FY21 estimated earnings, is at a 24 per cent premium to its ...