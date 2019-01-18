HUL confident of stable performance on strong rural performance

On the back of a strong double-digit volume growth, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) posted in-line financial performance for the December quarter. Higher rural demand and a strong show in each of its key segments helped the company post its fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit volume growth.

While the company posted volume growth of 10 per cent, most brokerages had pegged the same in the 8-9 per cent band. The growth in the September quarter had the benefit of a lower base (GST rate cut for about half the company’s products), while the same was not the case this time ...