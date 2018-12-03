HUL, GSK ink Rs 137-bn merger in India's biggest consumer goods deal

In the largest deal of the consumer goods space in the country, Hindustan (HUL) on Monday said it would merge with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Healthcare in a transaction worth Rs 317 billion.

The development came as parent announced it was acquiring and other health food drinks from GSK in over 20 markets, including India and Bangladesh for Euros 3.1 billion, bringing to an end a high-profile deal that had seen a cross-spectrum of players, including Nestlé, Coca-Cola, and ITC throw their hats in the ring.

The India transaction, subject to mandatory approvals and likely to be a completed in a year, is over seven times GSK Consumer’s 2017-18 (FY18) sales of Rs 42 billion.

Once the deal is completed, will become the largest food company in the country, with a turnover of Rs 107 billion, ahead of rivals Nestlé, Britannia, and ITC. For FY18, HUL’s turnover from the food and refreshment business was Rs 65 billion.

Besides Horlicks, other health food drinks that are part of the deal include Boost, Maltova, and Viva.

Over-the-counter products such as Crocin, Eno, Iodex and Sensodyne, which were distributed by GSK Consumer earlier, will now be pushed by as part of a five-year distribution agreement.

is expected to get an entry into the pharmacy channel as a result of the distribution arrangement, sector experts said.

The deal will be a share-swap arrangement and not a cash transaction, as indicated earlier by some media reports. For every share of GSK Consumer, 4.39 HUL shares will be given, with Unilever’s holding in HUL coming down to 61.9 per cent, from 67.2 per cent on account of the issue of new shares, the company said.

GSK will get a 5.7 per cent stake in HUL, following the merger. David Redfern, chief strategy officer, GSK Plc, said the company was not bound to sell it within a specific timeline.

“We expect to complete the (merger) transaction by end-2019. Then it is up to us how we monetise those shares. We would like to sell them, but it would depend on the market conditions that prevail then,” Redfern said.

HUL did not indicate whether it would be buying the shares from GSK, but analysts expect the company to make a bid for it in the future.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch advised on the deal, while Morgan Stanley was the investment banker for GSK.

“This is a transformative deal, which will give us a meaningful presence in health and wellness,” HUL’s Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta said at a press briefing soon after the announcement to stock exchanges.

“With the proposed merger, we will be expanding our portfolio with brands that cater to the nutritional needs of consumers,” he said.

HUL is expected to absorb all of GSK Consumer’s employees as part of the merger process including its three company-owned manufacturing units and office space in Gurugram, following the merger. Synergies and tackling overlapping areas, functions and employees would be looked into later, HUL’s Chief Financial Officer Srinivas Phatak said. The deal is likely to give HUL operational benefits to the tune of 8-10 per cent, Phatak said, over the medium term on account of synergies flowing from the merger.

After the merger, HUL is likely to use its distribution network to push and other products, sector analysts said. It is also likely to upgrade these products, launching new variants and extensions across the price pyramid and build pressure on rivals such as Nestlé.

HUL’s stock price on Monday jumped 4.12 per cent on the BSE, following the announcement of the deal to close trade at Rs 1,825.90 per share. GSK Consumer’s stock price rose 3.75 per cent to close trade at Rs 7,542.85 per share.