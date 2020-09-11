Hunter Douglas, Siddhartha Logistics partner with Dassault's Rafale project

Hunter Douglas and Siddhartha Logistics, units located inside integrated business city Sri City, have joined Dassault’s aircraft project.

While Hunter Douglas India installed the metal ceiling at the aircraft's service hanger, Siddhartha Logistics Pvt Ltd holds the inventories of individual parts at its modern warehouse.

Hunter Douglas India Ltd, a 100 per cent-owned subsidiary of the Hunter Douglas group, has a facility to manufacture architectural products in Sri City, under the brand name LUXALON. As partners in readying the ground support facilities, Hunter Douglas has successfully supplied and installed the ‘Luxalon 300C’ linear metal ceiling for the fighter jet hanger at the Ambala Airforce Station in Punjab.

Siddhartha Logistics Pvt Ltd, a unit at Free Trade Warehousing Zone of Sri city, holds the inventories of parts for Dassault France. Siddhartha Logistics developed a supply chain model which is mainly used for defence offset logistics and supply chain management for India.

Ravindra Sannareddy, founder managing director, said,”We feel honoured as these units are able to contribute their best to the nation. With the constant support and encouragement being given by the Andhra Pradesh government, emerged as one of the mega industrial parks in the country that are fuelling India's ambition of becoming a manufacturing hub, giving a fillip to creation of jobs and getting the economy on the fast track.”

“The VRV Asia Pacific Pvt Ltd, which designs and manufactures cryogenic equipment, manufactured and supplied a large storage tank with a Liquid nitrogen (LIN) shield to Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, ISRO as an import substitute. To fight the covid pandemic some of our units, viz Pals Plush, VRV Asia Pacific, Vital Paper and TIL Healthcare have been producing quality healthcare products, ranging from high quality Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits to lifesaving drugs to emergency Hospital Bed to medical oxygen cylinders. industrial community looks forward to take part in every such initiatives,” he added.