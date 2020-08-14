JUST IN
Hyderabad-based Biological E joins hands with J&J for Covid-19 vaccine

The vaccine candidate is in phase 1/2a clinical trials

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

Biological E is going to use its manufacturing infrastructure to support J&J's global commitment to global access for its Covid-19 vaccine

Hyderabad-based pharma company Biological E Limited (BE) has entered into an agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals for the development and manufacturing of Covid-19 drugs as well as Johnson &Johnson's (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

The vaccine candidate is in phase 1/2a clinical trials.

Managing Director of Biological E, Mahima Datla said, "We are very pleased indeed to collaborate with an organisation like Johnson & Johnson. Given the magnitude of the Covid-19 pandemic, our ability to mount an effective response will be predicated on the ability to supply the vaccine globally and in significant quantities. This is best achieved through collaboration."

Biological E is going to use its manufacturing infrastructure to support J&J's global commitment to global access for its Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, Baylor College of Medicine and Biological E announced a licensing agreement for the development of a safe, effective and affordable Covid-19 vaccine.

Datla said that the partnership with Baylor would help accelerate the development of an affordable vaccine, especially for India and other low and middle-income nations.
First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 00:55 IST

