Hyderabad-based Biological E joins hands with J&J for Covid-19 vaccine

-
ALSO READ
Clinical trial norms may be eased for developing coronavirus vaccine
IFC to back BioE Ltd's pipeline of vaccines, including for Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccine update: Covid drug, AstraZeneca vaccine current status
UK approves dexamethasone as Covid-19 treatment; 'breakthrough' says PM
Coronavirus vaccine update: Oxford vaccine to provide protection for a year
-
Hyderabad-based pharma company Biological E Limited (BE) has entered into an agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals for the development and manufacturing of Covid-19 drugs as well as Johnson &Johnson's (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine candidate.
The vaccine candidate is in phase 1/2a clinical trials.
Managing Director of Biological E, Mahima Datla said, "We are very pleased indeed to collaborate with an organisation like Johnson & Johnson. Given the magnitude of the Covid-19 pandemic, our ability to mount an effective response will be predicated on the ability to supply the vaccine globally and in significant quantities. This is best achieved through collaboration."
Biological E is going to use its manufacturing infrastructure to support J&J's global commitment to global access for its Covid-19 vaccine.
Meanwhile, Baylor College of Medicine and Biological E announced a licensing agreement for the development of a safe, effective and affordable Covid-19 vaccine.
Datla said that the partnership with Baylor would help accelerate the development of an affordable vaccine, especially for India and other low and middle-income nations.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU