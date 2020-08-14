Hyderabad-based Biological E joins hands with J&J for Covid-19 vaccine

Hyderabad-based pharma company Limited (BE) has entered into an agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals for the development and manufacturing of Covid-19 drugs as well as Johnson &Johnson's (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine candidate.



The vaccine candidate is in phase 1/2a clinical trials.



Managing Director of Biological E, Mahima Datla said, "We are very pleased indeed to collaborate with an organisation like Given the magnitude of the Covid-19 pandemic, our ability to mount an effective response will be predicated on the ability to supply the vaccine globally and in significant quantities. This is best achieved through collaboration."



is going to use its manufacturing infrastructure to support J&J's global commitment to global access for its Covid-19 vaccine.



Meanwhile, Baylor College of Medicine and announced a licensing agreement for the development of a safe, effective and affordable Covid-19 vaccine.



Datla said that the partnership with Baylor would help accelerate the development of an affordable vaccine, especially for India and other low and middle-income nations.

